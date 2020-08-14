Ghost of Tsushima is Sucker Punch’s Fastest-Selling Game to Date Says NPD

The NPD Group has released their full North American sales data for July 2020, and once again numbers were up big-time year-on-year due to players being trapped at home by COVID-19. Players spent $3.2 billion on games, additional content, and hardware in July, up 32 percent year-on-year. As usual, the Nintendo Switch was the top-selling console.

July’s top game was Ghost of Tsushima, which is Sucker Punch’s fastest-selling game to date. Paper Mario: The Origami King came in at #3, selling more in its first month than any previous Paper Mario game. The only other new addition to the chart is Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris at #10. Meanwhile, The Last of Us Part II held fairly strong at #4, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Animal Crossing: New Horizons filling out the rest of the top 5.

Here are July’s top 20 games according to NPD:

Ghost of Tsushima Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Paper Mario: The Origami King The Last of Us Part II Animal Crossing: New Horizons Ring Fit Adventure Mortal Kombat 11 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris Minecraft The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Rainbow Six Siege New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe MLB The Show 20 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Need for Speed: Heat Marvel’s Spider-Man Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Call of Duty: Black Ops III

And here are the top-10 best-selling games of 2020 so far:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Animal Crossing: New Horizons The Last of Us Part II Final Fantasy VII Remake Ghost of Tsushima Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot MLB: The Show 20 Resident Evil 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mortal Kombat 11

Another good month for Sony! Will Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part II continue to have legs as we head into the holiday season? We shall see.