Get Wireless Bluetooth Controllers on Discount for Mobile and Consoles

We're all confined to our homes due to the global health crisis and it's better for us to be safe along with everyone else. While you're at home, some of you might be consuming media a lot while most of you are gaming. If you're the latter, we have a plethora of wireless Bluetooth gaming controllers available on a discount that you can buy right now.

Get the Best Discount on These Wireless Bluetooth Controllers for a Limited Time Only

The discount on wireless Bluetooth controllers is only available for a limited time, so be sure to order your share as soon as you can. There are quite a handful of options available, so choose the one that best fits your needs. Now, let's dig into the product specifications.

Xiaomi Mijia Flydigi

Main Features: Brand Name: XIAOMI

Model Number: X8pro

Control Channels: 2 Channels

Gyro: game handle

Max Speed: xiaomi mijia

State of Assembly: Ready-to-Go

Scale: 1:5

Features: Slot

Features: Remote Control

One of the best options on our list of wireless Bluetooth controllers on discount, the Xiaomi Mijia Flydigi is probably the best looking. It features aggressive looks and works with your smartphone seamlessly. It is available at a 52 percent off, priced at $45.99. Head over to this link to get it.

iPEGA Joystick Controller

Main Features:

● Bluetooth game controller, no driver required, compatible with iOS, Android smartphone, tablet and PC.

● Bluetooth V4.0 wireless transmission distance up to 8 meters.

● Built-in 300mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery, continuous playback time 10h.

● Ergonomic design, comfortable and pleasant performance.

● Extreme flexibility, accuracy and comfort, easy to operate.

iPEGA has a profound name when it comes to budget gaming controllers. It features a dedicated mobile holder that just flips out and does not need to be carried separately like most other Bluetooth controllers. It is available at a discounted price of $27.63. Head over to this link to get it.

Universal Wireless Bluetooth Controller

Main Features: 1) This gamepad is compatible with Android and iOS devices; it supports direct connection mode.

2) It supports Android system V6.0 or above and supports iOS system V11.3 or above.

3) It supports games downloaded from iOS official website; supports games downloaded from multiple Android gaming application platforms such as PutaoGame, UGame and Ourpalm etc.

4) Wireless Bluetooth V4.0 connection and control distance is up to 8m; lower interference, stable connecting signal, freely operating, lower power consumption and power saving.

5) It’s with 350mAh lithium battery built-in.

This controller features a pretty standard design, it's comfortable to hold and maneuver and all the controls are present. In addition, it features a built-in mobile holder so you don't have to get dedicated connectors. It is available at a 9 percent discount, priced at $19.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Wired Wireless USB Gamepad

1. This handle is compatible with PS4 and PS3 hosts.

2. Using high-performance wireless connection technology, it can provide reliable signals with no delay and no drop-off within 8 meters. It has strong anti-interference and is not affected by other wireless devices. Driver-free, automatic connection, no cumbersome code process.

3. Built-in rechargeable lithium battery, the handle has the functions of charging display lamp and low voltage display lamp.

4. Built-in LED color lamp, the handle has the function of color LED light bar indicating player's handle channel, and different handle is indicated by different color LED. More.

The wired wireless USB gamepad features a bevy of features that you can try out for yourself. It is best for PS3 and PS4, so be sure to try it out as well. It is available at an 11 percent off, priced at $19.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Wireless Pro Gamepad

Main Features:

1) This Pro controller is compatible with Switch console also supports Windows PC.

2) Wireless connection, lower interference, stable connecting signal.

3) One-key connecting method for ease of handling.

4) Built-in with 380mAh polymer lithium battery, it can be continuously used for around 5h after fully charged.

5) It supports motion sensing function via built-in Gyro and double-shock function via built-in dual motors.

6) It supports TURBO function with NFC function.

Coming with an unorthodox design, the Wireless Pro Gamepad features a unique design. It is available at an 8 percent off, priced at $22.99. Head over to this link to get it.

GameSir G3s

Main Features:

1. GameSir G3s is the third generation of GameSir, compatible with Android 4.0 or later versions, Windows, Switch and PS3.

2. Built-in 600mAh polymer lithium battery lasts for 18 hours in normal condition, automatic sleep mode is a power saver.

3. GameSir G3s (New version)Wireless Switch Controller/Windows PC gaming controller/PS3 Gamepad with improved 2.4Ghz USB dongle, wireless Android Controller Gamepad for Smartphone/Tablet/Smart TV/TV Box, Compatible with Steam Games/Emulator/Raspberry Pi/Android/Switch/Windows/PS3 - Black.

4. 8-way D-pad rests on 4 separate balls, thus, glides over 4 switches for more tactile feel, for precise positioning of E/S/W/N, ES/EN/WS/WN, making it easier to discern between the eight compass points.

GameSir G3s Bluetooth controllers features a boatload of features and a unique design. It boasts an aggressive look and a comfortable holding position. It is available at a 19 percent off, priced at $30.99. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all for our list of discount on Bluetooth controllers. If you wish to get one for yourself, be sure to order your share ahead of the expiration date. Also, check out our discount on the GoPro HERO8 available at a $100 off.