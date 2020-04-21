GoPro HERO8 Available at a Massive $100 Off – Features 4K Video, Slow Motion, HDR, More

Today, we have a very special product in store with a very special discount of $100. If you are planning to buy a new action camera for yourself, it is very hard to find a deal like this one. That's right, we have the GoPro HERO8 at an amazing $100 off, which brings the price down to just $299. Scroll down for more details on the product.

GoPro HERO8 id Down to Just $299 For a Limited Time - Features HDR Support, Enhanced Stabilization, Up To UHD 4K Video, More

Take note that the GoPro HERO8 is available at $100 off for a limited time. You might want to act fast if you wish to avail the offer. The action camera features versatile features with smooth video capture and a great focus on stability. It's the perfect gadget that you want to take on your next adventure. Whether you're going camping, on a boat trip or anywhere, the HERO8 is the perfect action cam now available at an extremely low price of $299.

It features HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization that produces smooth movement at all frame rates. You wouldn't need a gimbal as the video produced by the HERO8 doesn't need any. In terms of design, the action cam boasts a sleek design with a "folding finger" base which makes it easier to mount.

As for the main features, you can record up to UHD 4K video and Slow Motion for better cinematography. Moreover, you also get HyperSmooth 2.0 video stabilization, TimeWarp 2.0 stabilized time-lapse video and SuperPhoto 12MP photos with support for HDR.

If you're up for it and want to take advantage of the discount, the GoPro HERO8 is available at just $299 instead of $399. This is the right time to get it, All you have to do is head over to this link to get it. Take note that the discount might revert to its original model, so do act fast and order your share as soon as you can.

- Also, check out our discount on the Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2S, available at just $67.99.