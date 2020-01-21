Roborock released its latest S5 Max over the holiday season. While the company was already producing some amazing products at an unbeatable price point, the newest version of this smart vacuum cleaner brings a renewed focus to mopping with a bigger tank. The previous generations did offer sweep and mop, but S5 Max does a bit more by allowing you to create no-mop and no-go zones for more control.

Black Friday brought the price of S5 Max down to $439 for the white option, but the current deal isn't bad at $459.99 for both the Black and White color variants.

The company says that Roborock S5 Max has been "engineered for a seamless automated mopping" with its super-sized water tank, precision water control, and virtual no-mop zones. "Combined with precision laser mapping, advanced navigation, and intense vacuum suction, it makes spotless floors easier than ever," Roborock writes.

Here is how to get this newest robot vacuum cleaner for discount:

Head over to this link for white (or this for the black variant) Click on Add to Cart. Go to the cart and click on Proceed to Checkout. Enter coupon code GBROBOROCKMAX in the lower-left corner (you need to be signed in). Proceed to check out and then click on Place Order to be moved to the payment screen.

Roborock S5 Max robot vacuum cleaner specs

Function: Mop, Suction, Sweep, Sweep Suction, Vacuum, Wet

Feature: Lightweight, Remote Control, Schedule, Self Charging, Small

Schedule Function: Yes

Self Recharging: Yes

Virtual Wall: Yes

Floor Types: Carpet, Ceramic Tile, Marble Floor, Shag Carpet, Tile Floor, Wood Floor

Dust Box Capacity: 460ml

Water Tank Capacity: 290ml

Suction (pa): 2000Pa

Noise (dB): 60dB

Power (W): 58W

Voltage(V): 14.4V

Accessories: Dustbin, Mopping Pad, Rolling Brush, Side Brush, Sweeper, Water Tank, Other Accessories

Product weight: 3.5000 kg

Package Contents: Sweeping Robot, Charging Dock, Power Adapter, Mop Rack, Mop, Waterproof Pad, (English, French, German, Italian, Spanish) Manual

Head over to this link to get the new robot vacuum cleaner to do the dirty work for you and do it at a discount.












