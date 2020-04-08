Get Dual-Mode Xiaomi Mi Wireless Mouse for $21.99

Similar to many products from the company, Xiaomi Mi Portable Mouse is also designed taking inspiration from Apple's design aesthetics. Featuring a minimal design, Xiaomi Wireless Mouse features Bluetooth 4.0 and dual mode, supporting two devices simultaneously. The product is currently down to just $21.99 in the ongoing Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival.

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Mouse features:

Portable and mini mouse fit for home, travel, office

Supporting Bluetooth 4.0 / 2.4G dual mode connectivity

It is powered by 2 AAA batteries (included)

Compatible with Windows 7 / 8 / 10 - Windows 7 system is not fully compatible with Bluetooth so you might have to use a wire

Metal surface technology consistent with MacBook

High precision electro-optical sensor

High-speed laser positioning

Product weight: 0.0780 kg

The Xiaomi Wireless Mouse is available in champagne gold, grey, and silver, all currently on discount for just $21.99 for a limited time. Head over to this link to avail the offer.