Get a 128GB iPad for the Price of 64GB Model, Just $329

For a limited time only, you can pick up a brand new iPad 7 with 128GB of storage for a low price of $329, instead of $429.

Today's Hot Deal: Save $100 on Apple's iPad 7 with Retina Display, 128GB Internal Storage and Wi-Fi

Yesterday, we had a solid sale on the iPad 7, saving you a solid $80 on the entry-level model with 64GB of storage. But today, things have gotten a lot better with savings of $100 on the 128GB model. What this mean is, you can pick up the 128GB iPad 7 for the price of the 64GB model right now, which equates to $329.

The iPad really, really needs no introduction at all. It's an industry-leading tablet with one of the best displays around and a software experience like no other. With time, the tablet will keep on receiving new updates, making it only better at the things you use it for.

iPad 7 features a powerful A10 Fusion chip, a 10.2-inch Retina display, Apple Pencil support and a Smart Connector if you want to level-up and use the tablet as a full-blown computer replacement. Here is a full list of specs for your consideration:

10.2-Inch Retina Display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor

8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD Front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Lightning Connector for charging and accessories

Support for smart keyboard and Apple Pencil

There are so many things that make the iPad great. From the large display to 10 hours of battery life to Apple Pencil support. It's entirely up to you how you want to end up using the tablet. Whether a laptop, a note-taking slate for school, or just a casual device for catching up on TV shows, movies or a little bit of YouTube. And right now, the $100 discount makes the already-affordable tablet an even more solid deal.

Buy New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model) - Was $429, now just $329