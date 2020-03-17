Genvid Promises ‘Revolutionary Interactive Streaming Technology’, to Debut Soon in Five Games

Genvid, founded in 2016 by game industry veterans to deliver the 'most advanced interactive streaming technology in the world', has a slew of announcements to make today.

To begin with, the company unveiled the first five games that will use Genvid technology. These are Deadhaus Sonata, In The Black, Retroit, Demolition Robots KK, and Don Swagger. You can watch them in action via the trailer below.

Jacob Navok, CEO of Genvid, said:

While the first priority is always the players of your game, entertaining and engaging the spectators is now just as crucial, making interactive streaming a must-have for virtually any game. The games we’re now disclosing go further than ever before in illustrating the power of our tech across myriad platforms, infrastructures and game engines.

The most famous game of the bunch is certainly Deadhaus Sonata, from Denis Dyack's Apocalypse Games, which is coming out later this year. The free-to-play co-op action RPG will allow livestream viewers to serve as dungeon masters of sorts.

Dyack stated:

Using Genvid’s tech, Deadhaus Sonata is evolving to become a game that’s as much fun to

watch as it is to play. Instead of just seeing the action, livestream viewers can play a pivotal part in how it unfolds and influence the action at every turn. Players and viewers will be blown away by the level of interactivity and depth the Genvid SDK brings to the game.

Genvid also announced to have received an additional $33 million in Oversubscribed Series B Funding, thanks to three new strategic partners: Huya, Inc., NTT DOCOMO Ventures and

Samsung Ventures. Genvid has received $55 million in total funding to date.

Jacob Navok, CEO of Genvid, commented:

These new strategic investors are the ideal partners to drive our expansion from not only a platform standpoint, but into key global geographies. Samsung Ventures represents an opportunity to bring interactive streaming to TVs connected to mobile phones, while Huya will dramatically extend our reach in China and firmly establish Genvid as the ‘write- once, deploy everywhere’ solution for rich, synchronized interactivity. Huya’s strength in monetizing its content is significant, and will allow us to open up these opportunities and new revenue streams to developers. Lastly, we've already partnered with NTT DOCOMO on their 5G showcase at the 2019 Tokyo Game Show, and this investment is a reflection of our mutual desire to advance livestreaming capabilities via 5G initiatives. We are thrilled to align with these incredible partners who share our vision.