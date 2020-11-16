Genshin Impact Runs at a Mostly-Steady 60fps on PS5 According to Performance Tests

For the most part, Genshin Impact is a fairly well-optimized game, delivering beautiful cell-shaded visuals and solid performance even on mobile devices and low-end PCs. The exception to this rule was the PS4 version, which still looked great, but had some framerate issues. Well, those issues have been cleared up, as long you happen to have a PlayStation 5.

Last week Genshin Impact developer miHoYo promised the game would run at 60fps on the PS5 via backward compatibility, and according to new performance tests from the folks at VG Tech, it would seem they’ve largely delivered. You can check out the video for yourself, below…

Genshin Impact runs at a slightly-less-than-4K pixel count on the PS5 (3360x2160, or the same as the PS4 Pro) and as you can see in the video above, it mostly holds to the 60fps promise. The game does occasionally drop to the low 50s in densely detailed areas like the city of Mondstadt and during particularly intense effects-filled battles it go even a bit lower, to the low 50s/high 40s. Still, 95 percent of the time you’re looking at a solid 60fps, which is a big improvement over last-gen PlayStation performance.

Haven’t been keeping up with Genshin Impact? I found the game to be remarkable in many ways, but ultimately held back by its potentially exploitative “gacha” loot box system in my full review…

Genshin Impact is a remarkable game in many respects, boasting vibrant visuals, a rich, sprawling world, deep systems, and finely-tuned action. Unfortunately, the game’s free-to-play gacha business model often undermines its own sense of adventure and excitement. Genshin Impact is a good -- potentially great -- game locked in a loot box it can’t quite escape.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PS4, mobile devices, and PS5 via backward compatibility.