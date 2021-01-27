CAPCOM Shares Anti-Gacha/Lootbox Statement in 2020 Annual Report

CAPCOM published its annual integrated report for 2020. The PDF document, freely available at this URL, includes an anti-gacha/lootbox statement that we've reported below.

In-game purchases

In the Japanese game market, discussions have been taking place for several years on the problem of gacha, or lottery-style game mechanics, primarily in mobile games. Overseas, gacha-like “loot boxes” have been banned in some countries.

As a creator of entertainment culture, Capcom believes that games should be enjoyed for the entertainment value they provide with gameplay, not for thrills associated with winning a lottery. We do not want to see games that are supposed to make people happy having the opposite effect as a result of excessive charges. For that reason, we are working to ensure that all users can enjoy our games fairly and safely.

In principle, we minimize gacha elements in the mobile games we develop; in our home video games, we provide any content required to enjoy the full game free of charge, while offering some additional content at low cost.