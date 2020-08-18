Genshin Impact Launches September 28th on PC, Android and iOS

Genshin Impact, the free-to-play open world action RPG in development at Chinese studio miHoYo, has been just confirmed to be scheduled for September 28th on PC, Android, and iOS. The PlayStation 4 version will have to wait until this Fall, while the developer confirmed to Wccftech that the Nintendo Switch version is still being worked on but doesn't have a date yet. Furthermore, we learned that there are no plans for a Steam release - you'll have to download the PC version of the game directly from miHoYo's launcher, available on the official site.

Often compared to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for its fairly similar art style, Genshin Impact impressed us in our beta hands-on. Here's what Nate had to say:

I wasn’t expecting that much from Genshin Impact, but I found myself surprisingly engrossed in its world, to the point I'm honestly rather sad I’ll have to stop playing when the beta ends. If a mixture of Breath of the Wild and Bandai Namco’s Tales series sounds interesting to you, or you just want something BOTW-flavored without buying a Switch, this game belongs on your radar. Sure, there are still some rough edges, and I’m a bit concerned about how the game will be monetized, but Genshin Impact left one on me.

The game will feature both single player and a cross-platform cooperative mode for up to four players. Over time, miHoYo promises to add more cities, more stories and characters, as well as seasonal events through 'live service updates'.