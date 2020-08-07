Genshin Impact Confirmed For Fall 2020 Release During PS4 State Of Play Broadcast

Today's State of Play showcased the latest trailer for miHoYo's Genshin Impact, an upcoming action RPG that draws inspiration from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and aims to be substantially different from the developer's other well known mobile title, Honkai Impact 3rd.

Players take the role of the Traveler in Genshin Impact and can adventure with cross-play across a number of different platforms although the most recent beta tests were limited to PS4 and PC cross-play. New characters, each with their own elemental affinities and weaponry, will be unlocked throughout the course of the game and can group up in squads of three.

The new gameplay trailer for Genshin Impact also showed off two of the seven major cities that make up the fantasy world of Teyvat.

The first of these cities is Mondstadt, an idyllic "City of Freedom" where the dancing winds are serenaded by the songs of bards. Located on the northeast side of the continent, Mondstadt is where new players will encounter a host of new characters with formidable powers that will be key companions to the Traveler as they set off on their journey across Teyvat. Next is Liyue Harbor — the greatest trading port in all of Teyvat. This city blends elements of ancient eastern culture and stunning natural scenery, weaving them together into a breathtakingly beautiful and truly magical landscape. The port is chock-full of characters with diverse backgrounds and many stories to tell, who will lead players down new paths during their adventure.

Genshin Impact, miHoYo's open world action RPG, will be available on PlayStation 4 later this Fall with releases for PC, Android and iOS scheduled to arrive "before October". A Nintendo Switch release was confirmed last January but no new additional information has been released.