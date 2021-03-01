Genshin Impact Shows Off Spooky New Character Hu Tao in an Action-Packed Trailer

Halloween may be behind us, but Genshin Impact is getting spooky with its latest new character, Hu Tao. A funeral director with a close relationship with the spirit realm, Hu Tao unleashes fiery spear attacks when battle breaks out. You can see her in action, below.

See What Genshin Impact’s Xiao Can Do In This New Trailer

You’ll be able to interact with Hu Tao as part of the “Papilio Charontis Chapter” story quest, which will require an Adventure Rank of 26 to access. Of course, in order to unlock Hu Tao you’ll need to engage with Genshin Impact’s gacha system, buying Wishes for the new “Moments of Bloom” Banner (you can get more detail on how the gacha system works here).

Here’s your full Hu Tao character description:

The 77th Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor. Despite her position, she's an amicable person who puts on no airs. Her antics are as plentiful as the sand on Yaoguang Shaol. Hu Tao is a burst damage dealer. Here Elemental Skill consumes part of her HP to increase DMG dealt for a short time. Her Elemental Burst instantly damages enemies and heals Hu Tao. Talents Normal Attack - Secret Spear of Wangsheng Normal Attack - Performs up to 6 rapid strikes.

Charged Attack - Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to enemies along the way. Guide to Afterlife Hu Tao consumes part of her HP, knocking nearby enemies back and entering Paramita Papilio state. Paramita Papilio State - Increases Hu Tao's ATK based on her Max HP at the time of entering this state. Attack DMG is converted to Pyro DMG. Increases Hu Tao's resistance to interruption.

Blood Blossom Effect - In Paramita Papilio state, charged attacks apply the Blood Blossom effect to enemies it hits. Enemies affected will take Pyro DMG ever 4 seconds. Spirit Soother Hu Tao commands a blazing spirit to deal Pyro DMG in a large AOE. Upon striking the enemy, regenerates a percentage of Hu Tao's Max HP. If Hu Tao's HP is under 50 percent when enemy is struck, both DMG and HP regeneration are increased.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PS4, and mobile devices, and is playable on PS5 via backward compatibility. Hu Tao and her accompanying story chapter will be available on March 2.