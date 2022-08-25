Menu
Company

Genshin Impact Anti-Cheat File is Abused to Mass-Deploy Ransomware and Kill Antivirus Processes

Ule Lopez
Aug 25, 2022
Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has had various updates throughout its life time, adding new characters, story extensions, and other features to the title. Today’s report, though, has a far more negative connotation as it relates to the game’s anti-cheat functionality– subsequently, it also talks about how this feature is getting abused.

When it comes to anti-cheat systems, you may have heard of popular ones such as EasyAntiCheat and BattlEye. Genshin Impact has an entirely unique anti-cheat file known as mhyprot2.sys, which miHoYo initially added to the game to prevent cheating. Towards the end of July 2022, in a report from TrendMicro, some security teams realized that the game would have far more significant issues involving that same file.

Related StoryUle Lopez
Genshin Impact Version 3.0 Announced: New Nation; Dendro Element Debut; and Release Date

That said, the anti-cheat for Genshin works as a device driver and has kernel-level authorization within your computer. As luck would have it, this file would be abused to bypass various safeguards, ultimately killing endpoint protection processes. This gets deeper, too; due to how easy it is to come across the driver’s bypassing versatility, among other issues, organizations should be very careful with their systems and check if this file is within their system.

Next, the infected version of this anti-cheat would come alongside a kill.svc file, which installs the service and runs a fake AVG antivirus, dumping various files as ransomware. This ransomware would also shut down various other antivirus compounds that would ordinarily protect users (shown from a proof-of-concept provided by a user to TrendMicro, which shut down 360 Total Security).

The ransomware payload also starts to encrypt files and make them unusable, and can also be deployed to other computers via a PsExec process. What’s potentially more dangerous about this is that, theoretically, if this ransomware finds its way into an office building with its own domain, no computer in that building would be safe if the files were in that domain.

Now, this has been an ongoing issue that has plagued Hoyoverse's game for a while. As seen before, mhyprot2.sys has been used to distribute DLLs before. It doesn’t seem like Hoyoverse either cares or knows how to fix this, given that it was reported to them, but it was not acknowledged as a vulnerability.

Of course, this also means that a fix for this issue wasn’t provided. Though, it should be noted that going forward, if you are still using Genshin Impact, be very careful about the files you download, and be sure to check your computer’s event logs for service installations. Either that or play the game through GeForce NOW, I guess. We’ll continue to update as more information’s released on the Genshin Impact ransomware situation.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order