GeForce NOW Adds Mobile Controls for Genshin Impact; Saints Row + 12 Other Titles

Another week, another update for everyone's favorite cloud service: GeForce NOW. This week's update sees the addition of 13 new titles, mobile controls for Genshin Impact, and even a cool reward for Guild Wars 2 players to celebrate its release on Steam. The update is going to be loaded, so let's get started.

First, let's start with this week's titles. The games that are going to be added this week to GeForce NOW are as follows:

Destiny 2 (New release on Epic Games Store)

Fallen Legion Revenants (New release on Steam)

Guild Wars 2 (New release on Steam)

Saints Row (New release on Epic Games Store)

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 (New release on Steam)

The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation (New release on Steam, Aug. 25)

Century: Age of Ashes (Epic Games Store)

Coromon (Epic Games Store)

Dark Deity (Steam)

HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed (Epic Games Store)

Last Call BBS (Steam)

Plague Inc: Evolved (Steam)

Rebel Inc: Escalation (Steam)

Today's update brings a special announcement for Teyvat travelers. GeForce NOW members can now play Genshin Impact on iOS, iPadOS, and Android mobile devices. Not only that, but this version of the game will have full touch controls. This allows players who prefer gaming on their phones to fully play at PC quality without any downloads or accessories needed.

Another cool thing for GeForce NOW members, a new reward is coming for members who also own Guild Wars 2. The game is coming to Steam this week. To celebrate this release, members can redeem the "Emblazoned Dragon Throne" in-game reward for free. This reward is a heroic seat exclusive for GeForce NOW members but it will only be available for a limited time.

To get these rewards, you have to log into your NVIDIA account, select GEFORCE NOW from the header, and update the rewards settings. GeForce NOW is currently available on PC, iOS, Android, NVIDIA SHIELD, and select Smart TVs.