Genshin Impact 3.4 Desert Map Extension and Mysterious New Character Kaveh Leak

Genshin Impact 3.2 is almost here, but of course, the ever-busy Genshin leak community is already offering up details about updates further down the line. Case in point, reliable Genshin leaker BLANK has seemingly revealed the game’s next major map expansion, which will be included in update 3.4.

Here is a little thread on 3.4 Map Expansion: - Main POI: Sandstorm

Separated into 3 layers/subregions: Inner, Middle, and Outer

2 Modes - Normal and Sandstorm Mode - Gurabad City - Eremite Black Market Camp (Accessible through a fissure) (1/2)#原神 #Genshin #Genshinlmpact pic.twitter.com/bjN1TYB44v — BLANK  (@genshinBLANK) October 25, 2022

As you can see, it seems the Sumeru desert region will be getting even larger in update 3.4, with a sprawling dynamic sandstorm apparently being the new main point-of-interest. A new settlement named Gurabad City, a large sandworm boss, and more are also being added. Based on BLANK’s map, it seems like yet another desert expansion is also on the way for sometime after update 3.4. HoYoverse has really surprised a lot of people with the sheer scope of Genshin’s desert, but hey, maybe we’ll get another region that’s even bigger in the future.

In other Genshin Impact news, a first look at Kaveh, a mysterious character who’s been referenced numerous times in the game, has leaked. It seems Kaveh is a famous engineer and inventor, and according to leaks, will likely be a Dendro claymore user.

That said, don’t expect Kaveh to become playable anytime too soon. Leakers have detailed the characters we’re likely to get for the next several updates, with Scaramouche and Faruzan likely coming in update 3.3.

Of course, as always, take all leaks with a grain of salt. The only thing we know about for sure is next week’s 3.2 update, which will bring the 5-star Dendro user Nahida and the 4-star Cryo user Layla. You can check out the full “special program” for Genshin Impact 3.2, below.

Genshin Impact can be played on PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile devices. Version 3.2 will release on November 2 and update 3.3 will arrive on December 7. Expect ver. 3.4 in mid-January.