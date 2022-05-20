Genshin Impact 2.7 Dated, Adds New Characters Yelan and Kuki Shinobu and More

Genshin Impact usually delivers new content every six weeks on the dot, but the game’s latest update, version 2.7, was delayed indefinitely, likely due to COVID restrictions in China. Thankfully, developer HoYoVerse (previously miHoYo) isn’t leaving players on the hook too long, as they’ve now revealed update 2.7 will arrive by the end of May.

The update will include two new characters, the 5-star bow/hydro wielder Yelan and the 4-star sword/electro wielder Kuki Shinobu. It seems the recently-revealed Shikanoin Heizou won’t be included in this update. Players can also look forward to plunging back into The Chasm in the “Perilous Trail” event and doing some cleanup in the “A Muddy Bizarre Adventure" event. You can check out a trailer for Genshin Impact 2.7, below.

Here’s the rundown on our two new characters Yelan and Kuki Shinobu.

is a mysterious figure with many faces and identities, which includes the owner of the Yanshang Teahouse and the special intelligence officer of Liyue. Wielding the bow as her weapon, Yelan is a Hydro DPS character that combines rapid attacks with agile mobility. Kuki Shinobu, is the surprisingly reliable and capable deputy leader of the Arataki Gang. Shinobu is a support character who wields a sword and manipulates the Electro element. She can consume her own HP to heal other party members while dealing periodical Electro DMG to nearby opponents.

Meanwhile, here’s what you need to know about the new update 2.7 events…

in Version 2.7 will bring players back to The Chasm with a new Archon Quest story and a series of rewarding challenges. Players may find themselves stranded in the depths with Yanfei, Yelan, Arataki Itto, and Kuki Shinobu, striving to survive. Meanwhile, danger also lurks ahead for Xiao, the "Vigilant Yaksha" who is on an investigation of his own. As the story progresses, the buried past, including how the people of Liyue fought off monsters 500 years ago, as well as the yakshas' role in the history, will eventually be revealed to this diverse party. Playing through the story will also unlock the new combat challenge "Realms of Guile and War" and bountiful rewards including an event-exclusive four-star bow, Fading Twilight which is available in the event shop. In four distinct challenge domains, players need to carefully consider their party setup strategy with various Stratagem buffs and different domain rules to endure multiple rounds of combat. In "A Muddy Bizarre Adventure" event, Hosseini the Sumeru scholar has found some dark mud-like substance pouring out of the caverns and mines in The Chasm. Players can help clear the mud, weaken the monsters, and complete various tasks such as defeating monsters within time limits or escorting a hot air balloon with the Lumenstone Adjuvant and special installations called the Pursina's Spikes.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile devices. Update 2.7 arrives on May 31.