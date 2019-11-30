GELID Announces A Thermal Solution For SSDs For Only $10 – The SubZero M.2 XL

GELID announces a new SSD cooling solution, the SubZero M.2 XL. It is designed to cool down the M.2 Type 22110 SSD efficiently and prevents thermal throttling. It helps to improve performance, increase durability and enhance the data integrity of the solid-state drives. The SubZero M.2 XL uses the ultra-slim aluminum heatsink and the specially crafted thermal pads to deliver the best heat transfer and to maintain significantly lowered operating temperatures for memory ICs and other electronic components of the M.2 SSD. Additionally, the set of 3 ultra-durable silicone ring fixtures is supplied with the SubZero M.2 XL to ensure the safe mounting of the heatsinks. The SubZero M.2 XL features quick installation and fits all standard M.2 Type 22110 SSD designed for laptops or desktops.

Thermal Throttling and How The SubZero Aims To Reduce It

Thermal Throttling is a technique whereby the frequency of an IC can be automatically adjusted to reduce the amount of heat generated by the IC. Normally, the SSD electronic components operate within the standard temperature range at full speed. But in case of high workloads – running the apps such as computer games, video processing or other data-intensive computing – excessive heat can be generated by the SSD controller and memory ICs due to a high number of read/write operations and high data output.

To cool down the SSD, an automatic duty cycle is applied, the effective SSD frequency becomes lower, and the operating temperature gradually comes into the normal range. For this cycle, the performance of the SSD degrades until it runs cooler. Some laptops may also have poor cooling inside the M.2 cabinet. In that case, sequential activation of thermal throttling may occur, resulting in continuous underperformance of the M.2 SSD.

The SubZero M.2 XL significantly improves the cooling of the M.2 SSD. Therefore, the operating temperature of the supported SSD becomes much lower. The SubZero M.2 XL helps to maintain a temperature within the normal range under any workload and prevents thermal throttling from activation. It is available for the price of 10 U.S. dollars, so anyone can pick it up for a performance boost.