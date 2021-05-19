GeIL has just announced its next-generation Polaris DDR5 memory kits with speeds of up to 7200 MHz, making it the first memory kit manufacturer to announce its DDR5 memory lineup. The kits would be launching at the same time with overclocking variants when they launch later this year.

GeIL To Offer Overclockable Polaris DDR5 Memory Kits With Up To 7200 MHz Speeds, CL36 Timings & RGB Support

GeIL has announced that its Polaris DDR5 RGB memory will be available in Q4 2021 and will be fully compliant with next-generation platforms that support DDR5 memory. The memory capacities will range from 16 GB (16 GB x1) to all the way up to 128 GB (32 GB x4). GeIL states that its DDR5 lineup will be available in various specifications starting with the base 4800 MHz models (CL40-40-40 1.1V) but the company will also be offering overclockable DDR5 memory kits at the same time.

The overclockable Polaris DDR5 memory kits will range from 6000 MHz (CL32-36-36), 6400 MHz (CL-32-36-36), 6800 MHz (CL36-44-44), and 7200 MHz (CL36-44-44). GeIL will have both RGB & non-RGB memory kits available for users. As for the Polaris DDR5 memory module design, we are looking at a metallic silver heatsink with an RGB diffuser on the top. The PCB of the memory module is black in color and uses 8 DRAM modules. There's also the PMIC (Power Management IC) which should allow for much better power efficiency compared to DDR4 which had its power managed by the motherboard.

There will also be faster memory modules in the future with other manufacturers reporting speeds of over 10,000 MHz in the research phase. We are expected to get 32, 64 and up to 128 GB memory capacities this year with speeds between 4800 MHz and 5600 MHz. TeamGroup previously reported that the voltages on DDR5 memory can be pushed up to 2.6V with LN2 cooling.





DDR5 memory is expected to bring over twice the performance increase over DDR4 as seen in the previously leaked benchmarks. We have already seen DDR4 hitting speeds of over 7 GHz with OC so 10 GHz doesn't sound like a big deal for the next-gen memory as SK Hynix & Micron deliver faster DRAM chips to vendors which are currently supplying to memory makers.