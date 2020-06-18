GeForce NOW Wins Back Square Enix Support, Adding 14 of Its PC Games to the Library

NVIDIA is proudly announcing today that renowned publisher Square Enix has agreed to bring several of its PC games back on GeForce NOW, the cloud streaming service.

Among these, Shadow of the Tomb Raider is worth highlighting since the game developed by Eidos Montréal also supports its RTX feature (raytraced shadows) on GeForce NOW.

Square Enix

BATTALION 1944

Boundless

Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Just Cause 3

Just Cause 4

Life is Strange

Life Is Strange 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition

Supreme Commander: Forged Alliance

The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit

Tomb Raider

Another seven games have been added to the GeForce NOW library this week, as announced by NVIDIA.

New to GeForce NOW

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (new game launch on Steam – 6/16)

Automation - The Car Company Tycoon Game

Paladins (Epic Games Store)

Power of Seasons

SAMURAI SHODOWN NEOGEO COLLECTION (Epic)

Satisfactory (Epic)

SMITE (Epic)

Additionally, the NVIDIA Highlights feature that rolled out last week on GeForce NOW just got added to Rocket League, the popular multiplayer game made by Psyonix.

Using smart pattern and image recognition, NVIDIA Highlights will automatically detect and capture epic moments in your game sessions. Here's the list of games that currently support NVIDIA Highlights on GeForce NOW, with more coming soon.

Last but not least, NVIDIA committed to adding the free games that Epic gifts on a weekly basis via its store to the GeForce NOW library. They're now working on The Escapists 2, which will become free later today on the Epic Games store alongside Pathway.