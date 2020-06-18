GeForce NOW Wins Back Square Enix Support, Adding 14 of Its PC Games to the Library
NVIDIA is proudly announcing today that renowned publisher Square Enix has agreed to bring several of its PC games back on GeForce NOW, the cloud streaming service.
Among these, Shadow of the Tomb Raider is worth highlighting since the game developed by Eidos Montréal also supports its RTX feature (raytraced shadows) on GeForce NOW.
Square Enix
- BATTALION 1944
- Boundless
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Just Cause 3
- Just Cause 4
- Life is Strange
- Life Is Strange 2
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
- Supreme Commander: Forged Alliance
- The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit
- Tomb Raider
Another seven games have been added to the GeForce NOW library this week, as announced by NVIDIA.
New to GeForce NOW
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker (new game launch on Steam – 6/16)
- Automation - The Car Company Tycoon Game
- Paladins (Epic Games Store)
- Power of Seasons
- SAMURAI SHODOWN NEOGEO COLLECTION (Epic)
- Satisfactory (Epic)
- SMITE (Epic)
Additionally, the NVIDIA Highlights feature that rolled out last week on GeForce NOW just got added to Rocket League, the popular multiplayer game made by Psyonix.
Using smart pattern and image recognition, NVIDIA Highlights will automatically detect and capture epic moments in your game sessions. Here's the list of games that currently support NVIDIA Highlights on GeForce NOW, with more coming soon.
- ATOM RPG
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Crossout
- Dirty Bomb
- Dying Light: Bad Blood
- ELEX
- Fortnite
- GRIP: Combat Racing
- HITMAN 2
- Insurgency Sandstorm
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- League of Legends
- Metro: Exodus
- My Time At Portia
- Phantom Doctrine
- PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
- Project Winter
- Rocket League
- Tekken 7
- War Thunder
- Will to Live Online
Last but not least, NVIDIA committed to adding the free games that Epic gifts on a weekly basis via its store to the GeForce NOW library. They're now working on The Escapists 2, which will become free later today on the Epic Games store alongside Pathway.
