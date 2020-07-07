GeForce NOW Loses Dark Souls, Ace Combat, Tekken and Soul Calibur Games Later This Month

GeForce NOW continues to experience drastic shifts in its library on a regular basis. A couple of weeks ago, NVIDIA proudly announced that publisher Square Enix would soon add several of its games back to the cloud gaming service, including the likes of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

However, the latest official update on the GeForce NOW forums revealed that a series of major Bandai Namco games (including the Dark Souls trilogy) will leave the service on July 31st at the publisher's request.

GeForce NOW Wins Back Square Enix Support, Adding 14 of Its PC Games to the Library

Last week, GeForce NOW had already lost Saints Row: The Third Remastered (which belongs to Deep Silver). However, NVIDIA also pointed out other recent additions to its catalog as well as some future features that are on the development roadmap.