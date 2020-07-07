GeForce NOW Loses Dark Souls, Ace Combat, Tekken and Soul Calibur Games Later This Month
GeForce NOW continues to experience drastic shifts in its library on a regular basis. A couple of weeks ago, NVIDIA proudly announced that publisher Square Enix would soon add several of its games back to the cloud gaming service, including the likes of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.
However, the latest official update on the GeForce NOW forums revealed that a series of major Bandai Namco games (including the Dark Souls trilogy) will leave the service on July 31st at the publisher's request.
- DARK SOULS: REMASTERED
- DARK SOULS II
- DARK SOULS II: SCHOLAR OF THE FIRST SIN
- DARK SOULS III
- TEKKEN 7
- SOULCALIBUR VI
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN
Last week, GeForce NOW had already lost Saints Row: The Third Remastered (which belongs to Deep Silver). However, NVIDIA also pointed out other recent additions to its catalog as well as some future features that are on the development roadmap.
New Games
- Trackmania (Epic Games Store, Uplay)
- Satisfactory (Steam, Epic Games Store)
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Steam)
- Danger Scavenger (Steam)
New GeForce NOW Features
NVIDIA Highlights Additions June brought more supported games for NVIDIA Highlights, which lets you capture your best gameplay moments automatically. Using smart pattern and image recognition from our cloud servers, we’ve added support for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends, and Rocket League - all without any needed work from the game’s developers. Let no victory go unrecorded!
We’ll add support for the feature to more games over time. Stay tuned!
Freestyle Support We’re rolling NVIDIA Freestyle — game filters that let you apply post-processing filters on your games while you play — to more GeForce NOW members next week. The feature changes the look and mood of your game with tweaks to color or saturation, or apply dramatic post-process filters like HDR. Freestyle is integrated at the driver level for seamless compatibility with supported games.
What’s Next?
We have more exciting new updates planned for GeForce NOW members. Here are some things to look forward to.
Ansel Coming To GeForce NOW NVIDIA Ansel is a powerful photo mode that lets you take professional-grade photographs of your games. This technology is coming soon to GeForce NOW, so you can capture and share your most brilliant gaming experiences with super-resolution, 360-degree, HDR, and stereo photographs, all from your streaming session.
More Supported Platforms Finally, our team is hard at work to bring GeForce NOW to supported Chromebooks. We hope to have more info to share in the coming weeks.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter