Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now, Stadia and More Now Playable via the Samsung TV Gaming Hub

We’ve known for a while now Samsung was partnering with Microsoft for a new Gaming Hub for their latest smart TVs, and today, the service officially launched. The Samsung Gaming Hub gives players access to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cloud library via the Xbox TV app, as well as NVIDIA’s GeForce Now, Google Stadia, and Utomik, allowing you to play games without dedicated hardware. Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service is also on the way, but isn’t available at launch. Oh, and if you just want to sit back and watch other people play games, Twitch is integrated into the hub as well.

Not interested in cloud gaming? You may still have a use for the Samsung Gaming Hub, as you’ll be able to launch all your HDMI-connected consoles through the hub, making that annoying search for the right source no longer a problem. Passthrough controller and accessory inputs are also offered, meaning you’ll be able to use third-party gamepads and headsets across multiple apps and consoles without having to resync them.

GeForce NOW Adds Six New Games; Now Available on Samsung Gaming Hub; July Games List Revealed

For those new to the whole cloud gaming thing, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate grants you access to well over 100 games as well as subscriptions to Xbox Live Gold and EA Play for $15 a month — you can check out a full list of available games here. For a limited time, Microsoft is offering new subscribers 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate or Game Pass for PC for only $1.

As for GeForce Now, it offers you the ability to play games you already own on platforms like Steam via the cloud, with various subscription options, from a basic free tier to the $20 a month GeForce RTX 3080 tier. Not all games are compatible, although, at this point, over 1000 are. NVIDIA added compatibility for a number of new games today.

The Samsung Gaming Hub is now available on the company’s 2022 smart TVs in the US, UK, Brazil, Canada, France, Italy, Germany, and Spain.