GeForce NOW Brings 4K Streaming to PC and Mac, 3 New Star Wars Games, and 120 FPS Support to More Mobile Devices

Today's GeForce NOW Thursday news seems to be one of the biggest in the service as there are multiple significant updates for the service across several devices with it. As the headline says, 4K support has been added to the PC and Mac versions of GeForce NOW, while some mobile users also get access to 120 FPS. That's on top of the Star Wars celebratory additions to the GFN library.

So, let's start with the games. This week, 3 Electronic Arts Star Wars games are going to join GeForce NOW today:

Star Wars Battlefront II (Steam)

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order (Steam)

Star Wars: Squadrons (Steam)

On top of these games, we'll also have a grand seven more titles joining the service this week, making 10 games in total. The other seven games joining the service this week are:

Bakery Simulator (New release on Steam)

Oaken (New release on Steam)

Dinosaur Fossil Hunter (New release on Steam)

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters (New release on Steam and Epic Games

Store)

Store) Trek to Yomi (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit (New release on Steam, May 6)

Frozenheim (Steam)

Additionally, Backbone: Prologue has recently been added to GeForce NOW's Instant Play Demos. You'll be able to play this game and try it out before purchasing the full game through the cloud service. NVIDIA has also stated that it will bring 27 games throughout May (including the ten announced above). You can expect the following games to show up throughout the month:

Brigandine The Legend of Runersia (New release on Steam, May 11)

Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars (New release on Steam, May 11)

Cepheus Protocol Anthology (New release on Steam, May 13)

Evil Dead: The Game (New release on Epic Games Store, May 13)

Old World (New release on Steam, May 19)

Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong (New release on Epic Games Store, May 19)

Crossfire: Legion (New release on Steam, May 24)

Out There: Oceans of Time (New release on Steam, May 26)

My Time at Sandrock (New release on Steam, May 26)

Turbo Sloths (New release on Steam, May 27)

Pogostuck: Rage With Your Friends (Steam)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Star Conflict (Steam)

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV (Steam and Epic Games Store)

The Planet Crafter (Steam)

The Political Machine 2020 (Steam)

Yet Another Zombie Defense HD

That's not all with the upgrades the GeForce NOW app sees today, though, as GeForce NOW is leveling up mobile gamers with support for more 120Hz devices capable of streaming at 120 FPS with RTX 3080 memberships. The newly supported devices are the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3, and OnePlus 9 Pro.

GeForce NOW is currently available on mobile devices, NVIDIA SHIELD, PC, Mac, and select Smart TVs from Samsung and LG.