GeForce NOW Adds Roller Champions + 9 Other Games for GFN Thursday

Another day, another GeForce NOW update where games become part of the service through GFN Thursday. There aren't any glowing announcements outside of adding ten different titles for the week this time. One of the outliers of this collection is the addition of Ubisoft's Roller Champions, which recently launched its first season.

Before we focus on Roller Champions, here's the list of the games that will be added to GeForce NOW this week:

Crossfire: Legion (New release on Steam)

My Time at Sandrock (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Out There: Oceans of Time (New release on Steam)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Roller Champions (New release on Ubisoft Connect)

Soda Crisis (New release on Steam)

Dinosaur Fossil Hunter (Epic Games Store)

The King of Fighters XV (Steam and Epic Games Store)

The Planet Crafter (Steam)

The Political Machine 2020 (Steam)

The King of Fighters XV is currently a game that has me curious. GeForce NOW is a cloud service that promises an ultra-low latency experience that rivals the current-gen consoles... As such, it brings the question of whether or not this fighting game will work well with the service when it comes to playing a game with near frame-perfect input windows such as KOF XV.

Roller Champions is Ubisoft's latest live service venture where players compete to be the first team to reach five points by throwing the ball into the goal. The title features full crossplay through Ubisoft’s self-titled Ubisoft Connect service, allowing players on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC to play in lobbies together.

This game will become available on GeForce NOW across every supported device. This means that players will be able to play the game even if they are using mobile or Mac devices. Meanwhile, RTX 3080 membership owners will be able to play the game with up to 4K resolutions and 60 FPS from PC and Mac for up to eight-hour sessions.

GeForce NOW is currently available on iOS, Android, PC, SHIELD, and select Smart TVs.