GeForce NOW Adds Recipe for Disaster and Road Redemption

The first GeForce NOW Thursday of the month of November has kicked off with 4 new additions to the ever-growing library of titles. Additionally, starting today, GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership pre-orders are becoming activated as full-on memberships. Specifically, the memberships of North America members who pre-ordered a six-month 3080 membership are being activated.

Let's start off with the games. GFN Thursday has added 4 games to kick off what NVIDIA refers to as NOWvember. In total, 17 more games are scheduled to be added to the GeForce NOW Library throughout the month. NOWvember is going to kick off with the following games.

Recipe For Disaster (new game launch on Steam)

Let’s Build a Zoo (new game launch on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Age of Darkness: Final Stand (Steam)

Road Redemption (Steam)

Here's the list of the other 13 games that will be added to GeForce NOW throughout NOWvember:

Bakery Simulator (new game launch on Steam)

Bright Memory: Infinite (new game launch on Steam)

Epic Chef (new game launch on Steam)

Farming Simulator 22 (new game on launch on Steam and Epic Games Store)

The Last Stand: Aftermath (new game launch on Steam)

Core (Epic Games Store)

Ghostrunner (Epic Games Store)

Legion TD 2 (Steam)

Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Steam)

MapleStory (Steam)

Severed Steel (Steam)

STORY OF SEASON: Pioneers of Olive Town (Steam)

Tale of Immortal (Steam)

As mentioned previously, North American gamers who pre-ordered GeForce NOW RTX 3080 memberships are starting to have their accounts enabled with this new service tier. GeForce NOW RTX 3080 members are the first to power up their gaming experience with higher resolutions, faster frame rates, lower latency, the longest game sessions, and the most control over in-game settings.

Still, if you want to join in on the festivities of NOWvember and get a GeForce NOW RTX 3080 pre-order, NVIDIA is currently still accepting pre-orders for the new membership and will continue pending availability. In the meantime, NVIDIA announced that enablement for pre-orders in Europe is going to begin in December.