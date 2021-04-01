GeForce NOW Adds Outriders on Day 1, 33 More Games Throughout April

The latest round of GeForce NOW additions has one big highlight: Outriders. The third-person looter-shooter game developed by People Can Fly and publisher by Square Enix is out today on all platforms and PC users will get to stream it right away via GeForce NOW's cloud, whether they have purchased the game on Steam or on the Epic Games Store. That could be useful, as the official system requirements are quite meaty.

Outriders isn't the only game that NVIDIA is adding today to its GeForce NOW library, though.

Outriders Reveals its PC Requirements, and Ultra Settings Are Going to Cost You

Thursday, April 1st releases

Narita Boy (day-and-date release on Steam, March 30)

Tales of the Neon Sea (Free on Epic Games Store, April 1-8)

A-Train PC Classic (Steam)

Endzone - A World Apart (Steam)

Forts (Steam)

Might & Magic X Legacy (Ubisoft Connect)

Mr. Prepper (Steam)

Nine Parchments (Steam)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne (Steam)

Rhythm Doctor (Steam)

Shadowrun: Hong Kong - Extended Edition (Steam)

Styx: Master of Shadows (Steam)

Throughout the month of April, NVIDIA also plans to add the following games to GeForce NOW.

41 Hours (Steam)

Beholder 2 (Steam)

Chinese Parents (Steam)

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain (Steam)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (Steam)

POSTAL 4: No Regerts (Steam)

R-Type Final 2 (Steam)

Shio (Steam)

Spintires (Steam)

Stronghold 2 (Steam)

Stronghold 3 Gold (Steam)

Stronghold Crusader 2 (Steam)

Stronghold Crusader HD (Steam)

Stronghold HD (Steam)

Stronghold Kingdoms (Steam)

Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation (Steam)

Torchlight (Epic Games Store & Steam)

Torchlight III (Steam)

Trine: Enchanted Edition (Steam)

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Steam)

Watch Your Ride - Biking Game (Steam)

GeForce NOW turned one in early February, when NVIDIA confirmed that the cloud streaming service had already streamed over 175 million hours of gameplay since its release last year.

GFN can now be accessed via PC, macOS, Android TV, Android, and directly via the Chrome and Safari browsers.