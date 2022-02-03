GeForce NOW Adds Dying Light 2 and 30 Other Games on the Cloud Service’s Second Anniversary

GeForce Now has existed for a while, 2 years in fact. The cloud service is now going to provide players with several rewards to celebrate the second anniversary. The main addition is Dying Light 2: Stay Human. However, there will also be rewards available for GFN members in Eternal Return, World of Warships, and one more game yet to be announced.

So, let's start with the bigger announcement. This month marks the second anniversary of GeForce NOW. Because of this, the library of games available on the service will total 30 this month, with four titles streaming this week. The big one among these new releases on the service is the highly-anticipated shooter Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

Tomasz Szałkowski, rendering director at Techland, said the following regarding the addition of Dying Light 2 to GeForce NOW.

We’ve been working with NVIDIA to expand the world of Dying Light 2 with ray-tracing technology so that players can experience our newest game with unprecedented image quality and more immersion than ever. Now, gamers can play Dying Light 2: Stay Human streaming on GeForce NOW to enjoy our game in the best way possible and exactly as intended with the RTX 3080 membership, even when playing on underpowered devices.

Earlier this week, we talked about the several improvements brought to Dying Light 2 thanks to the latest NVIDIA driver update. Now, users with underpowered rigs or even smart TVs will be able to play the game with Ray-traced global illumination, reflections, and shadows which will bring the world to life with more accurate and crisp reflections.

Of course, this is GeForce NOW Thursday so let's talk about the upcoming games. As said before, the total number of games to be added to GeForce NOW over February is going to be 30. This week, 4 titles will be released. Below you can find the list of games that will be released.

Life is Strange - Remastered (New release on Steam, Feb. 1)

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered (New release on Steam, Feb. 1)

Dying Light 2: Stay Human (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Feb. 4)

Warm Snow

Here are the other 26 titles that will be added to GeForce NOW over the course of February.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood (New release on Steam Feb. 7)

Sifu (New release on Epic Games Store, Feb. 8)

Diplomacy is Not an Option (New release on Steam, Feb. 9)

SpellMaster: The Saga (New release on Steam, Feb. 16)

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition (New release on Steam, Feb. 22)

SCP: Pandemic (New release on Steam, Feb. 22)

Martha is Dead (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Feb. 24)

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (Steam)

AWAY: The Survival Series (Epic Games Store)

Citadel: Forged With Fire (Steam)

Escape Simulator (Steam)

Galactic Civilizations III (Steam)

Haven (Steam)

Labyrinthine Dreams (Steam)

March of Empires (Steam)

Modern Combat 5 (Steam)

Parkasaurus (Steam)

People Playground (Steam)

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (Steam)

Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion (Steam)

Train Valley 2 (Steam)

TROUBLESHOOTER: Abandoned Children (Steam)

Truberbrook (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Two Worlds Epic Edition (Steam)

Valley (Steam)

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter (Epic Games Store)

The second-anniversary celebration doesn't end there. NVIDIA is celebrating the anniversary with three rewards for members, including in-game content for Eternal Return and World of Warships. If you want to know what's awaiting you for the upcoming anniversary celebration, it's best to stay tuned with us each GFN Thursday during February.

NVIDIA also suggests users be opted in by checking the box for rewards on the GeForce NOW account portal so they can receive their rewards.