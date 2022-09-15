GeForce NOW Adds 7 New Games Including Metal: Hellsinger and Spirit of the North

Another week, another GeForce NOW update. Last week, NVIDIA hit 1,400 titles available through the subscription, including titles like Steel Rising, Saints Row, and Apex Legends. GeForce NOW enables players with somewhat weaker PCs to run some of the most demanding and newest games on the market without buying new hardware.

Today’s update has seven new titles joining the service, which are:

Isonzo (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Little Orpheus (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary (New release on Steam)

Metal: Hellsinger (New release on Steam, releasing today)

Animal Shelter (Steam)

Spirit of the North (Epic Games Store)

Startup Company (Returning to GeForce NOW, Steam)

These seven games join the over-1,400 games library, which is available to stream instantly. Many titles within GeForce NOW’s library boast access to 4K screen resolution, 5.7 and 7.1 surround sound support, and ultra-low latency. Recently, the service was also added to places like Samsung’s Gaming Hub (which is available on select Samsung Smart TVs).

Jurassic World Evolution 2 fans will find an extra incentive in this week’s additions. The game’s Late Cretaceous Pack DLC will be available through GeForce NOW this week, allowing players to access the game’s latest DLC if they’re current GeForce NOW subscribers.

Mobile users also aren’t compromised on the GeForce NOW front. Many titles, such as Genshin Impact, have specialized controls for mobile users. If you don’t have very many titles on your PC, you can always try one of the many free-to-play titles through GeForce NOW, such as Rumbleverse. Or, you could try Fortnite, which also includes full support for mobile controls.

Last week, the service’s update added titles like Steelrising, Broken Pieces, and Realm Royale Reforged, among others. NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW updates every Thursday, and we’ll continue to update as each week’s GeForce NOW update rolls out.