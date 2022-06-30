GeForce NOW Adds Six New Games; Now Available on Samsung Gaming Hub; July Games List Revealed

Today's GeForce NOW news has a doozy for Smart TV users. GeForce NOW is going to now be available on Samsung Smart TVs through the Samsung Gaming Hub. Additionally, players will be able to take advantage of a special discount on SteelSeries controllers and six new games have been announced to come to the platform.

So, let's get started with the games. GeForce NOW is going to add the following games to the service this week:

GeForce NOW Adds Genshin Impact + 7 More Games; GFN Members will Get GI Starter Kit at Level 10

Alaloth - Champions of The Four Kingdoms (New release on Steam)

Disgaea 6 Complete (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Card Shark (Steam and Epic Games Store)

KartKraft (Steam)

Hotline Miami (Steam)

NASCAR 21: Ignition (Steam)

Additionally, NVIDIA has also revealed the games that are going to be available on GeForce NOW during the month of July:

Matchpoint-Tennis Championships (New release on Steam, July 7)

Sword and Fairy Inn 2 (New release on Steam, July 8)

Loopmancer (New release on Steam, July 13)

Stones Keeper: King Aurelius (New release on Steam, July 14)

Endling - Extinction is Forever (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, July 19)

Grimstar: Welcome to the Savage Planet (New release on Steam, July 19)

Sweet Transit (New release on Steam, July 28)

Panzer Arena: Prologue (New release on Steam, July 20)

Hell Pie (New release on Steam, July 21)

Turbo Sloths (New release on Steam, July 27)

Arma Reforger (Steam)

Dungeon Defenders: Going Rogue (Steam)

rFactor 2 (Steam)

Now, let's get to the news. GeForce NOW is... now available on Samsung Smart TVs through the Samsung Gaming Hub. The Samsung Gaming Hub is a new game-streaming discovery platform that bridges hardware and software to provide a better player experience. Gamers can instantly play without the need for downloads at a high resolution.

The Samsung Gaming Hub is available now on supported TVs in the US, UK, Brazil, Canada, France, Italy, Germany, and Spain. Members can also stream their PC games on the GeForce NOW app on Samsung TVs in regions supported by GeForce NOW. Of course, RTX 3080 members will also be able to enjoy great features such as ultra-low latency.

NVIDIA has also announced that SHIELD TV is going to continue to upgrade the best cloud gaming experience in the living room. This time, SHIELD TVs will now automatically switches TVs with automatic low-latency mode to “game mode” when playing games or video conferencing — and then revert to the previous setting when playing movies or streaming TV shows.

Nightingale Summer Game Fest Q&A With Aaryn Flynn – ‘We’d Love to Expand to Unreal Engine 5’

Another new feature is the night listening mode, which enables users to stream games or watch movies at night without disturbing others. The update also includes microphone notifications that help identify the hot mic when multiple devices are connected. Finally, GeForce NOW Members can take control of their gaming with 20% off SteelSeries controllers.

All you have to do is Log in to your NVIDIA account, select “GEFORCE NOW” from the header, then scroll down to “REWARDS” and click the “UPDATE REWARDS SETTINGS” button. Check the box in the dialogue window that shows up to start receiving special offers and in-game spoils. GeForce NOW is currently available on PC, Mac, iOS, Android, NVIDIA SHIELD, and select Smart TVs