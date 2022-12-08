Portal With RTX New Comparison Video Highlights Huge Visual Improvements

A new Portal With RTX comparison video was shared online a few hours ago, showcasing the improvements brought by the free DLC.

The video, which was put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, is an amazing showcase of the RTX Remix tool with which the new free DLC for the classic game by Valve has been developed, as it highlights massive visual improvements across the board, such as textures, reflections, models improvements and more.

Portal With RTX launches later today as a free DLC for all owners of the original game. While NVIDIA RTX GPUs will offer the best experience, the game is compatible with any GPU that supports ray tracing. You can learn more about it by checking out the overview below.

Portal with RTX is a free DLC for all Portal owners developed by NVIDIA Lightspeed Studios. Experience the critically acclaimed and award-winning Portal™ reimagined with ray tracing. Every frame of gameplay is upgraded with stunning full ray tracing, new, hand-crafted hi-res physically based textures, and new, enhanced high-poly models evocative of the originals, all in stunning 4K. In Portal with RTX, full ray tracing transforms each level, enabling light to bounce and be affected by the scene’s geometry and materials. Every light is ray-traced and casts shadows, global illumination indirect lighting naturally illuminates and darkens rooms, volumetric ray-traced lighting scatters through fog and smoke, and shadows are pixel perfect.