Gears Tactics Features Variable Rate Shading, Improved Async Compute; Optimized for Intel Xe Architecture

In a blog post shared Friday evening, The Coalition announced that Gears Tactics, the upcoming X-COM style spin-off due next month on PC, will feature a number of technical improvements such as Variable Rate Shading (VRS) support and improved Async Compute. Additionally, the developers have worked closely with Intel to optimize the game for current and future configurations, including the Xe-LP architecture.

Throughout the development of Gears Tactics, The Coalition worked with Intel and the Xe-LP architecture to optimize the game. New to Gears on PC is support for Variable Rate Shading (VRS). Async Compute capabilities have been improved, and content has been built to scale across a wide range of devices. VRS, a relatively new technique, reduces the pixel complexity of a scene to effectively give Gears Tactics a performance boost without sacrificing visual fidelity. Async Compute allows for certain graphics workloads to be run in parallel, allowing the game to perform more back-end graphics processes to keep your session running smooth. And with new Intel hardware compatibility, that translates to fantastic performance across the upcoming Intel Xe architecture.

The developers have also informed fans on the official Gears Tactics hardware requirements, as outlined below.

Minimum Desktop Spec

- OS - Windows 10 64-bit May 2019 Update

- CPU - Intel i3 6100/AMD FX-6000

- GPU - Radeon R7 260X/GeForce GTX 750 Ti

- VRAM - 2GB

- RAM - 8GB

- DirectX - DirectX 12

- HDD - 45GB

- Sound Card - DirectX Compatible

Recommended Desktop Spec

- OS - Windows 10 64-bit May 2019 Update

- CPU - Intel i5 8400/AMD Ryzen 3

- GPU - Radeon RX 570/GeForce GTX 970

- VRAM - 4GB

- RAM - 8GB

- DirectX - DirectX 12

- HDD - 45GB

- Sound Card - DirectX Compatible

Ideal Desktop Spec

- OS - Windows 10 64-bit May 2019 Update

- CPU - Intel i7 8700/AMD Ryzen 7

- GPU - AMD Radeon VII/GeForce RTX 2080

- VRAM - 8GB

- RAM - 16GB

- DirectX - DirectX 12

- HDD - SSD 45GB

- Sound Card - DirectX Compatible

Recommended Laptop Spec

- OS - Windows 10 64-bit May 2019 Update

- CPU - Intel i7 1065G7

- GPU - Intel Iris Plus

- VRAM - N/A

- RAM - 16GB

- DirectX - DirectX 12

- HDD - SSD 45GB

- Sound Card - DirectX Compatible

Gears Tactics was recently previewed by Chris, who seemed quite excited by what he saw despite not being a fan of the franchise. The game is out on April 28th and it'll be available through Microsoft Store, Steam, and the Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription.