Gears 5 Xbox Series X Upgrade Adds Features Not Available in the PC Release, New Video Analysis Confirms

Gears 5 on Xbox Series X will come with features that are currently not available in the PC version of the game, according to a new analysis.

Digital Foundry shared today their Gears 5 video analysis, highlighting the many improvements that players will be able to experience while playing the game on the Xbox Series X such as improved volumetric lighting, shadows, loading times, higher resolution textures and more. The analysis also confirms that the game on Xbox Series X comes with features not included in the PC version, such as screen space global illumination.

Join John Linneman for a detailed look at the Xbox Series X upgrade for the excellent Gears 5, covering off graphics upgrades, latency improvements, dynamic resolution ranges for both Series S and X - and a whole lot more, including performance analysis in both 60fps campaign and 120fps multiplayer. One of Xbox One X's best games looks even better on next-gen hardware, and here's where you get to see what's what.

Gears 5 on Xbox Series X will also come with 120 FPS support for multiplayer, which is as good as it is in the PC version played on high-end hardware.

The versus matchmaking suite can go all the way to the system's 120fps maximum all while running at 4K resolution. I immediately booted my PC version of the game and created dummy lobbies in order to create like-for-like comparisons to show you how a $500 console's 120fps mode compares to the same thing on a $1,500+ PC: If you're struggling to notice any differences, you're not alone. What's crazier is, these crisp, detailed images full of handsome touches are appearing in isolation, as opposed to the dazzlingly smooth flipbook effect of running, somersaulting, and shotgunning at 120fps. Yet Xbox Series X doesn't sweat in rendering these frames at a blistering 8.33 millisecond threshold with barely any noticeable lurches in my hours of testing (and, again, with zero noticeable noise spewing out of the console at peak load).

Gears 5 is now available on PC and Xbox One. The game is among the Xbox Series X optimized launch titles.