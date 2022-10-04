Menu
Gamevice Flex is the First Mobile Game Controller that Adapts to Your Phone Case; Set to Release on October 25

Ule Lopez
Oct 4, 2022, 01:11 PM EDT
Gamevice Flex

One of the most annoying aspects of mobile gaming, specifically with mobile controller attachments, is the fact that you have to often remove your phone case in order to be able to use them. Fortunately, it seems like Gamevice has made a new controller that will seamlessly adapt to your phone case. This new device is the Gamevice Flex, and it will launch on October 25.

Alongside the announcement, Gamevice made a new trailer showcasing the Gamevice Flex. You can see the trailer below.

The Gamevice Flex is the first and only mobile gaming controller that is compatible with thousands of phone cases via its breakthrough design, eliminating the annoying and inconvenient task of removing your phone case. The device is certified as a "Designed for Xbox" product that allows players to transition from console to mobile cloud gaming seamlessly.

This game stick features premium console-quality buttons and Hall effect triggers with longer range, improved ergonomics for extended play, and (by popular demand) a 3.5mm headphone jack so that any phone can be turned into a cloud-based gaming console. The device is, obviously, compatible with Android and iOS devices.

Currently, the Gamevice Flex is available for pre-order for Android and iOS at $99.95 and $109.95, respectively. You can pre-order both devices through Amazon. Additionally, current Xbox Game pass subscribers will receive an additional incentive as pre-orders made before October 14 for the Gamevice flex will include a voucher for a free one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

All Gamevice Flex orders sold after October 14 will come with a one-month free voucher to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for new subscribers only. Gamevice has also announced that any previously licensed and third-party branded partner products will sell through the remaining inventory and be discontinued. Any current and future products will be sold through the Gamevice brand. The Flex, in the meantime, will officially release on October 25.

