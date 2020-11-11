Tomorrow marks the launch of the PlayStation 5 in Canada, but unfortunately, what should be a fun day is somewhat sullied by a second major COVID-19 wave making its way across much of the country. Certain areas, including Manitoba and Toronto, are enacting harsh new restrictions that may make picking up your PS5 complicated depending on where you ordered from. Businesses like Walmart, Best Buy, and The Source are deemed “essential” and will remain open for business (and new console pickups), but what about GameStop and EB Games?

Well, the GameStop/EB Games Twitter account has detailed exactly how pre-order pickups will be handled in Canada. Stores will be calling those who pre-ordered and arranging appointments for pickups, which should eliminate big, potentially-risky lineups and allow people to get their PS5s in places where non-essentially business are facing a shutdown.

Thank you for your continued interest in the #PlayStation5 console! At this time, in-store pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 will be available for pickup tomorrow by appointment. Additionally, there won't be any available consoles for purchase in-store tomorrow. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/ChTh4JelSG — EB Games Canada 👾 (@EBGamesCanada) November 11, 2020

If you were unable to pre-order a unit but would like to pick one up in-store after 11/12, you can contact your local store to be placed on a “first to know” list, and our associates will contact you by telephone when a unit is available. 2/4 — EB Games Canada 👾 (@EBGamesCanada) November 11, 2020

These measures are in place to ensure the safety of both staff and customers while maintaining an easy way for gamers to jump into the next generation of gaming! 4/4 — EB Games Canada 👾 (@EBGamesCanada) November 11, 2020

Oh, and GameStop/EB Games will also be selling more PS5s online tomorrow (November 12) starting at 11am ET. Keep a close eye on the EB Games PS5 landing page and get ready to strike.

For online, pre-orders are shipping out today, and we will have more units available for purchase online tomorrow at 11 AM EST. 3/4 — EB Games Canada 👾 (@EBGamesCanada) November 11, 2020

The PlayStation 5 launches on November 12 in Canada. What are your plans for launch day fellow Canucks?