Gamescom Reveals Which Publishers Have Signed Up So Far, and Sony isn’t Included

Could Sony be skipping yet another major 2020 gaming event? We’ve known for a while there won’t be a PlayStation presence at E3 2020, and Sony pulled out of PAX East due to coronavirus concerns. Now Gamescom has revealed its initial lineup of attendees and, once again, Sony is not on the list.

Just in case you can’t see the above tweet, here’s the full list of currently-confirmed Gamescom attendees, including Microsoft, Nintendo, and most major third parties:

Microsoft/Xbox

Nintendo

Astragon Entertainment

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Bethesda Softworks

Capcom Entertainment

CD Projekt RED

Electronic Arts

ESL Gaming

Kalypso Media

Koch Media

MediaMarkt

My.com

NCSOFT

Sega

THQ Nordic

Twitch

Ubisoft

Wargaming

Alternate

Aorus (Gigabyte)

BenQ

Caseking

Corsair

Kingston Technology

Medion

Omen

Samsung

Trust

Now, just because Sony/PlayStation isn’t confirmed for Gamescom now, doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t be attending. This isn’t the first time they weren’t a part of the first round up signups. Given the ongoing coronavirus crisis, they may just be playing it cautious. That said, Sony not being included when so many other top publishers were willing to jump aboard does raise questions.

Of course, all public events like Gamescom are in question due to the spread of COVID-19. GDC 2020 has been postponed, and E3 2020 organizers are “monitoring and evaluating the situation daily” as Los Angeles has declared a public health state of emergency. Of course, coronavirus is also having an effect on electronics manufacturing in China, so it’s not just events that are in jeopardy – the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X could be thrown off as well. Needless to say, there is a lot of uncertainty in the air, and it would be great if Sony could clarify their plans.

Gamescom runs from August 25 to August 29 in Cologne Germany. The show’s opening ceremonies will once again be produced by The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley.