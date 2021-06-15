Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda Was Nintendo’s Big E3 Hardware Reveal

The big Nintendo Direct E3 2021 show has come and gone, and no, the company did not show off the endlessly-rumored Switch Pro, although they did announce one new piece of hardware! In honor of the series’ 35th anniversary, Nintendo will be releasing a Legend-of-Zelda-themed Game & Watch, similar to the Super Mario one they released last year. So, that means you're getting a modern backlit color screen and built-in rechargeable battery in a cute, retro package. Yeah, I know, not exactly what most people were hoping for, but Nintendo’s going to Nintendo.

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda ramps things up slightly compared to the Mario, with three games instead of two (The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening). You also get a Zelda-themed remake of the original G&W title Vermin and an interactive clock. Check out a quick trailer for the new little portable, below.

Feelings some nostalgic pangs? Here's Nintendo's official description of the new Game & Watch:

This new retro-inspired Game & Watch system includes three classic games in the Legend of Zelda series – The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – as well as a special version of Game & Watch classic Vermin starring Link as a playable character. A playable digital clock based on The Legend of Zelda and a playable timer themed after Zelda II: The Adventure of Link are also included. Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda launches at a suggested retail price of $49.99.

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda arrives November 12th. What do you think? Any interest in Nintendo's latest retro product? Personally, I'm more into this Zelda G&W than the Mario one, as I'll take any opportunity to replay Link's Awakening (my favorite 2D game in the series) again.