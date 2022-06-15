Galaxy Z Fold 4 With 12GB RAM Gets Benchmarked With Latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, Achieves Modest Results

Earlier, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4 was spotted with Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, so it was only a matter of time before the Galaxy Z Fold 4 was benchmarked with the same SoC.

Despite Featuring the Same SoC, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 Achieves a Higher Score Than the Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung shifting away from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 indicates that the SoC with issues and incorporating the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 would mitigate those problems thanks to being mass produced on TSMC’s superior 4nm architecture. If you look at the screenshot taken from Geekbench, the device in question features 12GB of RAM. The fastest core appears to be operating at 3.20GHz, which is what was specified by Qualcomm.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specs Leak in Full

The remaining cores are also listed at their advertised speeds, but it remains to be seen if they will run at those frequencies when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is running some demanding applications. As for the device itself, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 features the model number SM-F936U, is running Android 12 and achieves a single-core and a multi-core score of 1351 and 3080, respectively.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 scored lower than the Galaxy Z Fold 4, despite having the same Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, so it remains to be seen if some optimizations are in order, or if the more expensive foldable smartphone is better at controlling the chipset’s thermals to achieve better performance. However, compared to the Dimensity 9000, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 is lagging behind, both in single-core and multi-core, as MediaTek’s flagship SoC is currently the second-fastest smartphone SoC.

These results can be different when commercial units of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 can enter the market, so we will revisit these performance numbers soon.

News Source: Geekbench