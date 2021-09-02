Galaxy Z Fold 3 Appears to be Using a 3rd Party Sensor for its Telephoto Camera

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 is definitely one of the best phones to have come out this year, and while it might not look like a big step up from the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the phone is better in almost every way. However, the one place where you do not see a massive improvement is the camera department, as the phone uses the same triple 12-megapixel camera configuration, including a standard, a telephoto, and an ultra-wide camera. However, there seems to be a minimal difference between the current and previous generation foldable sensors.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 Uses a Telephoto Sensor Provided by SK Hynix

According to a new report from South Korea, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 uses the SK Hynix sensor for the telephoto camera. The sensor comes with the model number Hi-1337. The sensor was launched last year and featured 13-megapixel resolution, 1µm pixels, and 2x optical zoom. One of the biggest selling points of this sensor is that it is actually flexible and can be used as a front-facing camera, too.

For those wondering, SK Hynix is a familiar name in the industry, but as far as their camera sensor segment is concerned, they only have a 2% market share. On the other hand, Samsung and Sony are two of the largest brands with a market share of 22% and 40%, respectively.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a 12-megapixel triple camera setup at the back, with a 10-megapixel selfie camera at the front and a 4-megapixel Under-Panel Camera below the internal foldable display.

Honestly, this news should not surprise anyone as we all knew that Samsung's main goal was to ensure that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is more durable than the predecessor. This phone is all about the folding mechanism, and cameras are the second thought here. That is not to say that the cameras are not good, because they certainly are.

Once Samsung has perfected the Galaxy Z Fold series design, they can finally move on to featuring cutting-edge cameras on foldable phones as well.