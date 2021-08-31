Xiaomi 12 Could Ship with Three 50-Megapixel Cameras and a Periscope Zoom Lens

Xiaomi launched the flagship Mi 11 last year, and the company should be launching the successor to the phone later this year. While we are not expecting the company to reveal any information until Qualcomm comes out with the next flagship Snapdragon chipset, leaks have already started coming, and the recent leak sheds light on the camera specifications of the upcoming Xiaomi 12. Yes, for those wondering, Xiaomi has dropped the Mi branding.

The Xiaomi 12 Could Be a Massive Upgrade in Terms of the Camera System

The leak in question is coming from none other than Digital Chat Station. The leak claims that the Xiaomi 12 will feature a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. The leak also adds that the telephoto camera on the back will have a 5x periscope zoom system. In comparison, the Mi 11 featured a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel telemacro camera.

2022 Will be Big for iPhone, x2 Growth Expected Compared to Android, According to IDC Data

Sadly, the leak does not drop hints on other specifications of the Xiaomi 12; the device is more than likely to feature the Snapdragon 898 chip and a high refresh rate OLED panel with adaptive refresh rate technology. We are not sure if Xiaomi will be offering an in-display camera on the Xiaomi 12, but we expect a big battery with super-fast charging capabilities.

At the time of writing, the Xiaomi 12 is as scarce as it can get, but we can expect to learn more about the phone in the coming days. We will inform you all about the device as soon as there is more information available on the phone. However, based on what we have, the phone looks like it will be great in every sense of the way.