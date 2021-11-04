Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 Pick Up November 2021 Security Update

Samsung has already rolled out the latest Android Security patch to Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20, and Galaxy S21. The South Korean firm has decided to push the update for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Both international and Korean models of the foldable devices are now getting the November 2021 security update.

For the international Galaxy Z Fold 3, you are looking at the firmware version F926BXXS1AUJB, and for the South Korean model, you are looking at F926NKSU1AUJ7 as the firmware version. The new security patch brings a lot of privacy and security bugs and has bug fixes that improve the phone's overall performance.

For the Galaxy Z Flip 3, you are looking at the firmware version F711BXXS2AUJB for the international variant and F711NKSU2AUJ7 for the South Korean version device. For those wondering, both foldable devices will get more or less the same bug fixes and improvements as this is a security update we are talking about and not a full-fledged feature update.

People in Europe and South Korea may have already received the update on their Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3. You can go to Settings > Software update and then tap on Download and install.

As far as the carrier-locked variants of both devices are concerned, they have not received the update yet but should be receiving it in the coming weeks. If you want to know what Samsung has changed or added, you can go over here and read all the details about the latest update.

Samsung's dedication to releasing updates on its devices is impressive, to say the least. The company is also working hard preparing the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 and releasing it on all the eligible devices starting with the Galaxy S21 series later this year.