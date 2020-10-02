Galaxy Z Fold 2 Won’t Bend Like an iPhone But it Will Still Scratch

It has been some time since the Galaxy Z Fold 2 came out. Now that it has started shipping to people, there are a lot of questions being thrown around about the durability of the device. Remember, Samsung did talk about how this year's Fold 2 is more durable. However, consumers are not easily swayed into making a decision. Especially when the decision costs than $2,000.

Well, don't worry. Our favourite phone tester JerryRigEverything has some good news for you and at the same time, some bad news regarding the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 Durability Tests Shows That it Definitely is Built Better Than the Last Year's Option

At first, I thought the durability test is never going to make it to the audience. But the test went live today, and a lot of the questions were answered. Yes, the phone is certainly stronger. How strong? Well, strong enough that even when fully open, it will not bend. Sure, it is going to fold as you would want it. But there is no bending taking place. Which means there is no cracking taking place either.

Before we go and discuss more details, you can look at the video in full below.

if you have been thinking about ordering the Galaxy Z Fold 2 but wanted to see something reassuring, this is it. I was sceptical, to be honest. After the original Galaxy Fold, I did not know this would survive, but it has and did a great job at it.

Some interesting takeaways here, though. Samsung has added an additional rubber-type screen protector on top of the screen which, as you can see in the video, can be taken off without damaging the screen. However, on the warning cover that Samsung has added, you are still advised not to do so. It would be ideal if you let the professionals handle this for you.

Additionally, once you do remove the screen protector. The screen underneath is just as fragile as it was last year. However, we are not going to take any points from Samsung because folding the glass is not possible and that is not the lack of technology, that is what physics is.

With that sai,d if you are looking for the best foldable available in the market. There is nothing better than the Galaxy Z Fold 2. It delivers top of the line specs including a Snapdragon 865 Plus, and a gorgeous screen.