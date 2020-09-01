Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Costs $1,999 for Snapdragon 865+, 120Hz Screen, 4,500 mAh Battery and More

Even though Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 2 last month at the Galaxy Unpacked event, the company refused to share more insights on the phone. As a matter of fact, aside from a small announcement, nothing much was shared, in the first place. There was no information on the pricing, and no information on the availability either. However, that finally changes today as Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 2, for the second time.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the Most Powerful Foldable That Can Be Yours for Just $1,999

Now, it should not come as a surprise but everyone already knows about the features. The cover screen is a 6.2" inch panel with 60Hz refresh rate but the internal screen is a gorgeous 7.6" inch panel with 120Hz refresh rate. You are getting 12GB RAM, and 4,500 mAh battery, you are also getting a 12+12+12-megapixel camera array on the back, including your usual telephoto, standard, and ultra-wide angle lenses, and on the front, you have a 10-megapixel hole-punch camera.

The most interesting feature, however, is the new colour options. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be available in Mystic Bronze, or Mystic Black, but you will have the option to choose from different hinge colours. They look pretty interesting, and you can see them for yourself.

















The Snapdragon 865+ is also powering this device, so you are getting all the latest tech that you would want from a good phone. You also have 5G support, so if you have a 5G capable network, you know what you should be getting.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be available for pre-order tonight and will be costing a whopping $1,999, making it one of the most expensive devices from Samsung available in the market.

Are you going to get your hands on the Fold 2? Let us know what you think of the device, and whether it will be a better foldable than the original, or the Galaxy Z Flip.