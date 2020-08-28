Galaxy Z Fold 2 is Going to Cost a Whopping $2,385

Samsung is fully unveiling the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in a couple of days on 1st September, and have announced Samsung Unpacked Part 2, as well. So far, the amount of leaks and information we have had on the phone, there is nothing about it that is going to surprise us. We already know that it is one of the finer foldable devices in the market and that Samsung has really improved on the last generation's Galaxy Fold.

However, the one thing that has been missing so far is the price, since Samsung was clever enough to not talk about that. Well, seems like Samsung mistakingly unveiled the price today in the UK, and let us tell you that it is not going to be cheap.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 Price Accidentally Revealed by Samsung in the UK, Will Cost £1,799.00

Now, before you start opening the website, Samsung has taken down the pre-order option along with the price. However, thanks to Max Weinbach, we did manage to get the information on what the device is going to cost. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G 25G GB is going to retail for £1,799.00 which will be around $2,385.

The phone is going official on 1st September, the orders will start shipping on 17th September, and the phone will be available to buy on 18th September. Although it has not been confirmed, the global date of shipping will be the same.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 will cost £1,799.00 in the UK. Samsung's pre-order page is already live. Confirms September 17th shipping date and September 18th release. https://t.co/HpkErtigWJ — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) August 27, 2020

Surprisingly, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is £100 cheaper than the last year's Galaxy Fold, which certainly is a good thing. But still, the price is not cheap, and this is definitely one of the most expensive smartphones right out of the box.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has made rounds on the internet in a recent video review of the pre-production unit, and that was certainly a good review with lots of praises being thrown around. Needless to say, the phone is shaping up to be quite impressive and we cannot wait for the final launch.