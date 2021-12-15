Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Is an Absolute Beast in This Latest Specs Roundup – up to 16GB RAM, 11,200mAh Battery, Massive Display, More

Previously, we got a first look at the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, and while earlier rumors claimed that the gargantuan-sized tablet will have powerful hardware, you have not read anything yet. The latest info takes a deeper dive into the specifications of Samsung’s upcoming flagship slate, and they are most impressive.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Also Reported to Arrive With a Massive 14.6-inch Display and a Notch

New hardware info surrounding the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra talks about a notched 14.6-inch screen with a WQXGA+ resolution and 6.3mm bezels. Sammobile reports that the notch hides a 12MP + 12MP camera configuration, where one of the sensors is an ultrawide unit, which will be able to take images with more background being captured, assuming you are comfortable holding a large tablet to snap such images. If not, it can also be ideal for taking video calls from two FOVs.

Galaxy Tab S8 Plus With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Gets Benchmarked – Decent Performance Gain for a High-End Tablet

We expect the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra to feature an LTPO OLED panel, along with a 120Hz refresh rate support that will dynamically switch its values to conserve battery life. If Samsung has incorporated this product with the best hardware possible, there is no excuse that this addition does not make the cut. It is not confirmed if the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will feature an Exynos 2200 variant, but the specs mention that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will be a part of the innards, alongside 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM versions.

You will also get 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of internal storage, but sadly, it is not mentioned if this onboard memory will be expandable. To keep the lights on, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will tout a massive 11,200mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. Wi-Fi-only and 5G models will be available in different markets. As for the dimensions, the tablet is only 5.5mm thin, and its display supports the S Pen too. In fact, just like the iPad Pro, the stylus magnetically attaches to the tablet, though it snaps on the rear rather than from the side. Speaking of the rear, there is a 13MP primary camera plus a 6MP ultrawide sensor located.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be running Android 12 right off the bat, with Samsung’s One UI 4.1 custom skin operating as default. The only variable not mentioned in this report was the price, but you can already guess that the massive tablet will not come cheap, given all the powerful hardware it will sport. In short, Samsung is attempting to prepare an iPad Pro tablet, so it will be interesting to see how it performs when it officially launches.

What do you think of this entire configuration? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: Sammobile