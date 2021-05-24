Galaxy Tab S7 FE Quietly Launched with Snapdragon 750G

The original Galaxy Tab S7 series was a hit by Samsung as it reminded everyone that Android on tablets can still be very functional. The Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ brought high refresh displays, flagship processors, and other premium features akin to Samsung devices. They are currently one of the best tablets if you are looking for an Android available. However, they also bring a premium price tag, so there is another thing that you have to be aware of. Well, Samsung thinks that more people should have the Galaxy Tab S7 experience as the company has gone ahead and quietly launched the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, an affordable version that still manages to pack enough punches.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE Brings The Premium Features from the Tab S7 Series For a Budget-Conscious Audience

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE has leaked in the past but was previously known as the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, but it seems that Samsung wants the FE moniker alive for other devices, which is great as it manages to bring more devices under the same shed, and sell them, as well. Obviously, this tablet does go through your usual set of cutdowns. For starters, you are getting a more affordable Snapdragon 750G, up to 4 gigs of RAM and 64 gigs f storage, along with an 8-megapixel rear camera, 5G connectivity, and Android 11 based on One UI 3.1.

At the moment, you can buy the Galaxy Tab S7 FE directly from Samsung. At €649 (~$792), this happens to be one of the more expensive options available in the market, especially with the storage and RAM configuration. Other notable things include S-Pen compatibility and Samsung DeX support, AKG optimized sound, and a massive 10,090 mAh battery. All of this is tucked in a premium metal chassis, so you know that the device will stand the test of time.

This is not the only FE device we will see this year as Samsung is gearing to launch the Galaxy S21 FE as well, but that device will not be launching quietly. With that said, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE looks to be an interesting device, but we are yet to see how it performs in the market.