Galaxy S23 Ultra with 12GB RAM Shows Up on Geekbench

2023 is finally here, which means that in the coming days, we will be getting a lot of leaks and information about the Galaxy S23 series. Yesterday, we heard about how Samsung might be getting rid of the base 128GB storage that it has been using for some time now, and today, the Galaxy S23 Ultra sporting 12 gigs of RAM has made its way onto the Geekbench database, giving us some more information about the upcoming flagships from Samsung.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra sporting Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with 12 gigs of RAM shows up on Geekbench

Of course, the new listing does not reveal anything we already don't know. 12 gigs of RAM has become common in most modern smartphones, and it is no surprise that Samsung is bringing the variant back.

You can have a look at the listing below:

Aside from the RAM, we can also see that the phone is running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is also found in several other flagships that have come out. What's interesting is that in terms of performance, the variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 found in the Galaxy S23 Ultra is performing in line with the rest of the phones powered by the same chipset. This is a surprise because we have heard about how Samsung will use a higher-clocked variant of the chipset for the upcoming Galaxy S23 series.

However, considering how the phone is still in the early software and hardware stages, we will more than likely see improved results with future leaks and, eventually, the full release of the phone.

Based on the leaks and other information we have on the phone, the Galaxy S23 series looks like a minor upgrade over the previous generation. The most significant upgrade is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and the improved camera system on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. This is not bad because Samsung has been doing good in design and other aspects, and their user experience is excellent, too.

What do you think about the upcoming Galaxy S23 series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.