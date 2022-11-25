Galaxy S23 Ultra Said to Have a Larger Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is going official in early 2023 and so far, we have heard a lot about the upcoming flagship. We do know that all models will be coming with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, we have recently heard about satellite communication coming to the phones, as well as the Ultra variant having a super-bright screen.

The Fingerprint Sensor on the Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to be Larger Than Last Year But Don't Expect Miracles

The recent rumor that we have confirms something that we already sort of knew. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is going to bring a newer ultrasonic fingerprint which will be larger than before.

I can confirm 100% that S23 Ultra's ultrasonic fingerprint sensor has changed. It's getting bigger. But not particularly large. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 25, 2022

The tip is coming from a reliable tipster and it claims that the sensor will be large but not "particularly large," this could indicate that we will not be getting the same sensor that we have seen on the Vivo phones that is actually a lot larger than one would think.

For years, Samsung has been using somewhat similar-sized fingerprint sensors and while it is not really an issue even for hardcore phone users, this does leave a gap because everyone is innovating and Samsung is still using older hardware. However, this seems to be changing with the Galaxy S23 Ultra where Samsung is looking to upgrade the fingerprint sensor.

Thankfully, the fingerprint sensor is not the only thing that will be getting an upgrade. We do know that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will also be using a 1-inch camera sensor, along with another impressive set of specs.

The phones are tipped to go official in early 2023 and will be sporting Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and other impressive hardware and software features. Let us know what you think about them.