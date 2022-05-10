Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to Come With 200MP Camera to Better Compete Against iPhone 14 Pro

Samsung is gearing up to better compete with the iPhone 14's 48MP camera. According to a new report, Samsung is in the final stages of developing a 200MP camera for the Galaxy S23 Ultra which will launch a few months after the iPhone 14 series. Scroll down to read more details on Samsung's upgraded camera and how it will compete against the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra Will Bolster a 200MP Camera Against the iPhone 14 Pro's 48MP Main Camera, Both Flagships Could Use Pixel Binning Technology

Later this year, we are expecting Apple to launch the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with an upgraded 48MP camera. In contrast, the iPhone 13 Pro models are equipped with a 12MP main camera. It looks like Apple's forthcoming flagship iPhone will face immense competition in the camera department from Samsung. According to South Korea's ETNews, Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to feature a whopping 200MP camera.

Apple will potentially launch the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models in September of this year if there are no hiccups or shortages in the supply of essential components. On the other hand, Samsung will announce its mighty Galaxy S23 Ultra in early 2023 with a 200MP camera. At this point, the Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 108MP main camera. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is also expected to use the pixel binning technology that conjoins data from multiple pixels into a single "super pixel" on the camera sensor.

Apple could also see fit to use pixel binning with the iPhone 14 Pro models. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro could feature support for both 48MP and 12MP output. Kuo also suggested that a 48MP camera could allow Apple to bring 8K video recording to the table. However, the final word rests with the company, so be sure to take the news with a pinch of salt.

Take note that these higher resolution images take a lot of space and it would not be a surprise if the company offers higher storage variants of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Nonetheless, the images could be scaled down to 12MP, which is a great option for average users. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available.

