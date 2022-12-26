Galaxy S23 Ultra Display To Feature Same Peak Brightness As The Galaxy S22 Ultra; Lower Than What iPhone 14 Pro Max Can Achieve

Samsung may be downgrading the Galaxy S23 Ultra display, as according to a previous rumor, the upcoming flagship was supposed to tout a peak brightness of over 2,200 nits. Instead, we have come across a new rumor, claiming that the peak brightness value will remain unchanged compared to what the Galaxy S22 Ultra can achieve. While that is disappointing to hear, Samsung is expected to do some tweaking to improve the outdoor viewing experience.

Despite sporting the same peak brightness as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Galaxy S23 Ultra display could improve the viewing experience under the sun

On Twitter, Ahmed Qwaider claims to have received official and exclusive information surrounding the Galaxy S23 Ultra, stating that the flagship will have a 1,750 nits peak brightness. For those comparing, the figure is unchanged compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s peak brightness level, but Samsung is said to have an ace up its sleeve.

For instance, the company is said to provide an upgraded display viewing experience when using the Galaxy S23 Ultra outdoors. Ahmed claims that the colors will supposedly be ‘higher and clearer’ when looking at the flagship’s panel directly under the sun. Now, according to the last statement, would that not mean the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a higher peak brightness compared to its predecessor?

It is possible some extra sensors are placed underneath the Galaxy S23 Ultra that sense when a display should increase brightness beyond its limits to make everything visibly clearer to the user under certain conditions. Though this approach reduces the display’s lifespan, generates heat, and incurs additional stress on the battery, increasing peak brightness may only be active for a few minutes. We cannot imagine a significant number of customers who would continuously use their devices directly under sunlight.

Unfortunately, the initial peak brightness value of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is lower than the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s, which Apple claims, tops out at 2,000 nits, and in this category, Android flagship enthusiasts will be livid that they cannot claim bragging rights. However, with DisplayMate’s testing, it was found that the iPhone 14 Pro Max display can peak out at 2,300 nits. It is possible that when DisplayMate eventually gets its hands on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, we will see entirely different results, so we recommend our readers to wait for more updates from our side.

