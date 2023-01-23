Galaxy S23 Series Preorder Posters Leak Ahead of Launch

Samsung is going to unveil the Galaxy S23 series in less than two weeks, and you can say that the past month was nothing more than a leak galore for the upcoming flagships. This included renders, official specifications, and hands-on videos for the Ultra variant.

Today, we have our hands on the latest leaked preorder posters for the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. This is not the first time these posters have leaked, but this is the first time we get a good look at high-resolution offerings.

The new Galaxy S23 promotional posters show the brand-new colors Samsung will release

The leak comes from Evan Blass, who shared posters of all three devices in the upcoming new colors. You can have a look at them below.

Now, if you are disappointed that all the Galaxy S23 models are identical to the last generation, then there is nothing wrong with it. We have talked time and again about how the design does not really need a lot of changing since the Galaxy S22 series had near-perfect design language and Samsung's only made some minor improvements to the cosmetics.

Under the hood is where you are going to find the best bits of the Galaxy S23 phones, including the Samsung-exclusive version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, improved cameras, better software, and, not to forget, the 200-megapixel camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The phones will be official on 1st February. You can go ahead and register yourself for one if you are looking forward to it.

Which variant are you picking up? Let us know in the comments below.