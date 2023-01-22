Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Shows Up in a Hands-On Video

The Galaxy S23 series is going official on February 1st, later this year. It would be safe to imagine we are getting a heap of leaks in the coming days, and more will follow up on the release. Today, we have the Galaxy S23 Ultra leaked in a hands-on video. Honestly, if you already own a Galaxy S22 Ultra, there are no cosmetic differences besides the colors.

The leak is coming from slashleaks as a video of the Galaxy S23 Ultra has been published on the website showing how the phone looks from the front and back, along with how the new box will look.

The latest Galaxy S23 Ultra hands-on video leaves a little to the imagination

You can have a look at the first video below.

In the video, you can see just how identical the Galaxy S23 Ultra is to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and that is not really a bad thing. If you have used last year's flagship, you will know that the phone has near-perfect looks--striking the right balance between form and functionality, and seeing the same design return to the upcoming flagship is certainly something we have been waiting for.

Moving further, the source has shared another video showcasing the 100x zoom on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, a vanity feature, for sure. But still, something that most people would want to use. You can have a look at that below.

That's all for the Galaxy S23 Ultra leaks, but don't worry, leading up to the official announcement, we will be running into many more leaks, so stay tuned.

The Galaxy S23 series is shaping up to be iterative at best. However, if you want to get your hands on one of the phones, you can reserve yours by going over here.